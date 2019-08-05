The 2020 Toyota Supra has only been on dealer lots for a couple weeks, but a U.K tuner company is already extracting more horsepower from the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. Pistonheads is reporting that Litchfield managed to return 420 horsepower via an ECU remap. No hardware changes were involved with the tune — this is simply computer work at this point.

As a reference, Toyota says the Supra makes 335 horsepower from the factory — it's fast, and we got even more confirmation of that the other day with the first official lap time being set. If the car truly is making that amount of power stock, then this base tune adds an impressive 85 horsepower. Previous dyno runs of stock Supras have returned conflicting data, but the car may have more power than Toyota is letting on. Due to the variation in dynamometers, climate and cars used, comparing all these cars to each other just isn’t possible.

What is neat to see is that Litchfield isn’t anywhere close to being done yet. The report goes on to say that Litchfield is working to optimize a tune with bolt-on modifications. Litchfield is eliminating the factory particulate filter (not installed on U.S. spec cars) and then giving folks the choice between a Milltek or Akrapovic exhaust. These light-touch changes should net another 20-30 horsepower, according to Litchfield.

A similar tune for other BMW vehicles Litchfield has worked on only costs £600, which translates to about $730. The tune and an exhaust would likely be around $1,500 total, so you could have a 450 horsepower Supra for not a whole lot of money. Of course, Litchfield being a U.K. company, folks in the U.S. won’t be able to take advantage of this tune right away. Litchfield isn’t even ready to sell to European customers yet. This information does serve as a solid baseline for what to expect when American tuners start to unlock more of that BMW power. We’ll be watching closely for that to occur in the near future.