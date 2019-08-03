Toby Wickwire of Portland, Ore., bought his new Midnight Silver Metallic Tesla Model 3 just two weeks ago. A week ago, he installed a USB drive to enable continuous dashcam footage from the car's forward camera. And that's great, because on Thursday morning, some punk decided to stomp the new car's windshield to smithereens, and unknowingly became the star of his own show.

The video shows the man approach the car, run up the hood, launch into the air and smash down onto the windshield with his feet.

Yes, "Portland is a city where young people go to retire." Or to be criminals.

While the perp seems entirely humorless (a Portland anarchist, perhaps?), Wickwire took the incident in admirable stride, considering. “I didn’t know that you could do that,” Wickwire told KPTV, laughing. “Kinda shocking to me, that you can just jump on a windshield and completely cave it in.

“I’m so glad I got this footage because other people don’t have video of this guy,” Wickwire said. ‘There would have been no chance of finding out who it was.”

He's posted the video, and discovered that two other windshields were smashed that night within blocks of his car. And of course the video has now aired on Portland newscasts. It's hard to make out the perp's face in the video (higher resolution, please, Elon), but here's hoping someone recognizes the hoodie and ripped jeans or the way he walks.