Toyota released the uber-cool Land Cruiser Heritage Edition at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, but it did so without a price. Today, we learn how much the retro SUV is going to cost for the 1,200 folks who will take one home.

The starting price is $89,040 according to pricing documents found on the company’s website, initially seen by CarsDirect. Congrats, it’s under the $90,000 mark. Toyota only offered one option on the 2019 Land Cruiser, rear seat entertainment for $2,200, and it comes along for the ride here, too. A regular 2020 Land Cruiser is set to start at $86,710.

Why should you buy a Heritage Edition then? To start, you get the sweet, scripted “Land Cruiser” and “Toyota” logos on the exterior. Then, 18-inch bronze BBS wheels with Toyota center caps are added on. Toyota deletes the running boards and lower body side molding for better off-road clearances, as well. There’s a bunch of blacked out trim on the exterior and contrast bronze stitching on the interior. You also get all-weather floor mats and a cargo liner, so you should be ready to get dirty.

Toyota previously said they’ll be hitting dealers in late summer, so check your local Toyota dealer out soon to see if they were lucky enough to take delivery of the special-edition car.