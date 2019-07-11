GUTHRIE, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma say they found a rattlesnake, a canister of radioactive powdered uranium and an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey during a traffic stop of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The traffic stop happened June 26 in Guthrie, about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City. Guthrie police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs told Oklahoma City TV station KFOR that police don’t know why the uranium was in the vehicle or how it was obtained, though uranium ore can be bought on Amazon.

Gibbs says police also found a gun in the console and a terrarium in the backseat containing a pet timber rattlesnake.

Gibbs says the driver, Stephen Jennings, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container of liquor and driving with a suspended license. His passenger, Rachael Rivera, is charged with possession of the firearm as a convicted felon.

And then there's the uranium. Said police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, with understatement, "The uranium is the wild card in that situation."

No one's been charged yet over the uranium. Police are trying to figure out why the suspects had it.

And there are no charges over the rattlesnake. Oklahoma, it seems, has a rattlesnake season.

"It happens to be rattlesnake season at the time, so he can be in possession of this rattlesnake because he has a valid lifetime hunting and fishing license," Sgt. Gibbs said.