Jeep recalls 2014 Cherokees that could slip into neutral

Jeep has issued yet another recall for the 2014 Cherokee. Once again, issues with the transmission could lead to the vehicle unexpectedly shifting into neutral. The loss of drive could be potentially dangerous to those in the car and surrounding vehicles.

The 2014 Cherokee NHTSA recall page looks like a checklist for a trip to the auto parts store with 1,517 total complaints and 11 recalls. In the past, the Cherokee has had issues with faulty cruise control (it wouldn't turn off), faulty windshield wipers, faulty air bags, an improperly sealed rear liftgate, faulty rear shock absorbers, radio software security vulnerabilities, and even faulty fire extinguishers. The most recent recall deals with a faulty transmission. This, after a similar-but-different transmission problem previously surfaced in a 2016 recall.

On July 12, 2016, FCA recalled 329,540 Cherokees, Chrysler 200s, Jeep Renegades, Ram ProMasters, and Fiat 500Xs that were equipped with nine-speed automatic transmissions. On those cars, the transmission sensor cluster was improperly crimped, which could have resulted in the transmission accidentally shifting into neutral.

This week, Jeep is recalling 81,165 2014 Cherokees for the same risk due to a different cause. On cars with the 3.2-liter V6 engine, Jeep says the clutch might get stuck in the transmission, which could cause the software to shift the car into neutral. This would result in the loss of drive and could put drivers in danger.

Chrysler is expected to start the recall on August 2, 2019 and will update the transmission software free of charge. Concerned owners can call 1-800-853-1403 and use Chrysler recall No. V69 for reference.