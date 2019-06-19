Uber is getting ready to fly you to your destination

Cruising speeds could reach 200 MPH

Jun 19th 2019 at 6:26PM
Transcript: Uber wants to elevate us to the sky. Uber announced that its flight ride sharing program is getting closer to demonstration. "Elevate" is a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft designed by Uber. The electric aircraft would takeoff vertically and fly over the congested streets. Eliminating grid congestion and allowing you to reach your destination faster. Uber is aiming for a 1 minute takeoff with cruising speeds reaching 150-200 mph. Uber Elevate will launch in Dallas and Los Angeles with a demonstration flight in 2020. The company hopes to expand the service to several cities and has plans for commercial use by 2023.
Share This Photo X