Uber is getting ready to fly you to your destination

Transcript: Uber wants to elevate us to the sky. Uber announced that its flight ride sharing program is getting closer to demonstration. "Elevate" is a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft designed by Uber. The electric aircraft would takeoff vertically and fly over the congested streets. Eliminating grid congestion and allowing you to reach your destination faster. Uber is aiming for a 1 minute takeoff with cruising speeds reaching 150-200 mph. Uber Elevate will launch in Dallas and Los Angeles with a demonstration flight in 2020. The company hopes to expand the service to several cities and has plans for commercial use by 2023.
We Obsessively Cover The Auto Industry©2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.