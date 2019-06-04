Here's what the Indy 500 quick climb looked like from inside an F-16

For the first time ever, the Indianapolis 500 crowd witnessed a double flyover at the 2019 race. The U.S. Air Force put on a show like never before with the help of some very skilled pilots in a P-40 Warhawk, a P-51, an A-10 Warthog, and an F-16 Viper. This video shows what it looked like from inside the Viper.
Flyovers have become crucial pieces in the lead-ups to important American sporting events, but the one done at the 2019 Indy 500 was different. While the P-40 and P-51 stuck to more basic routes, the A-10 and F-16 circled the track. At the end, the F-16 executed a battle-intended escape tactic known as a "quick climb."
The maneuver is exactly what it sounds like. The F-16 shot straight up into the air, and in doing so, provided an impressive view of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway down below. Relive the breathtaking moment from within the cockpit in the video above.
