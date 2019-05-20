This pro baseball player makes sculptures out of recycled tires

Up to 200 tires can be used per sculpture

May 20th 2019 at 7:33PM
Transcript: Pro baseball player slash artist. Retired Blue Jay's pitcher Blake McFarland is known for his skills on the diamond, but he's also an artist that creates rubber sculptures from discarded tires. Most of his pieces use between 50 and 200 recycled tires. His works include a human torso, a hammerhead shark, and an octopus. McFarland also made two 7 foot tall, 300 lb sculptures for the 81st Goodyear cotton bowl. His recent work "world at war" represents "society's wastefulness and detrimental impact on our environment." McFarland's work has been featured in galleries across the country.
