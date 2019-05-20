2020 Cadillac CT6 losing the 3.0-liter TT V6?

In April we learned Cadillac would no longer offer the 2.0-liter four-cylinder on the CT6. The same day we heard the news, the CT6 configurator showed that engine option gone, leaving three engines on the menu. That menu could lose another option come 2020, according to a report in AutoVerdict. The site says it got an order guide for the 2020 CT6, and the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 won't make it to the new year. That engine was once the top-tier choice, since eclipsed by the detuned 4.2-liter twin-turbo Blackwing V8 imminently available on the Platinum trim.
AutoVerdict also read in the order guide that the horsepower figures haven't been finalized for next year's model. As it stands, the entry-level 3.6-liter six-cylinder makes 335 horsepower and 284 pound-feet of torque, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 produces 404 hp and 400 lb-ft, and the 4.2-liter V8 ginning up 500 hp and 574 lb-ft when it arrives.
Retiring the middle option ostensibly puts a big ol' gap in output and pricing between the two models left. Right now $24,200 separates the entry-level Premium Luxury from the Platinum. However, since the present Platinum uses the 3.0-liter, it's safe to guess that the 4.2-liter V8 will cost more, creating a larger gap. The Sport model in between uses the 3.0-liter, too. Perhaps that goes away, or maybe it stays and gets further cosmetic upgrades to give it more edge and a higher price.
Another change coming to the 2020 CT6 is its induction into Cadillac's metric-unit torque-based badging system. This, remember, converts pound-foot torque into Newton-meters, then rounds up to the nearest 50. That means the 3.0-liter V6 will wear a 400 badge, the 4.2-liter V8 gets an 800T badge - the T standing for turbo.
The year's been full of engine rationalizations at General Motors. Theories about the CT6 dropping the 2.0-liter figured it might have been about making space above the CT5, or guaranteeing supply for other GM models that use the engine, like the Cadillac XT4. The folks at AutoVerdict suspect the 3.0-liter TTV6 could be making the move to the CT5, and to the hot-headed CT4-V we'll be getting a look at come the end of this month.
