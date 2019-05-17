German police take tough stance on British modded car convoy headed to Wörthersee-Treffen

Let's see what happens next. 9 cars seized, 22 people stranded, 300 miles from home, 700 miles from Austria. No hotels, no taxis - literally stranded, with a load of luggage at the side of motorway. Loads of tears, some laughs, and a load of German pigs. Combined fines of over €6000 (tbc). Not the end of Austria just yet... if you can help us transport the cars from Cologne to the Belgian border or to Austria, please message @lewdeak @joshwaa___ @h3y_hb or anyone tagged. PLEASE SHARE #candyshowroom

