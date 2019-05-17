German police take tough stance on British modded car convoy headed to Wörthersee-Treffen

First of all, a word of warning. It should go without saying that different countries have different road and car legislation, and before embarking on a possibly challenging road trip, it would make sense to check your car is up to it, both mechanically and legally. As a result of some creative rule-bending, there are now a big bunch of stanced, U.K.-registered cars stuck in Germany, with the likelihood of making the Wörthersee meet looking slighter by the minute.
As the story on social media goes, these stance guys were driving along on the German highway, and due to their cars being very, very noticeably low and running on stretched tires with extreme scene camber, they attracted the attention of the German police. After pulling the nine-car convoy over, three police units started inspecting the vehicles' legality, and a result they were all subjected to a roadworthiness test. The above photos should make it clear why the German police were interested in the cars' paperwork to begin with. As well as the Mercedes-Benz wagon, the group of cars included VW Lupos and Sciroccos as well as Civics.
Let's see what happens next. 9 cars seized, 22 people stranded, 300 miles from home, 700 miles from Austria. No hotels, no taxis - literally stranded, with a load of luggage at the side of motorway. Loads of tears, some laughs, and a load of German pigs. Combined fines of over €6000 (tbc). Not the end of Austria just yet... if you can help us transport the cars from Cologne to the Belgian border or to Austria, please message @lewdeak @joshwaa___ @h3y_hb or anyone tagged. PLEASE SHARE #candyshowroom
The likely outcome is that the vehicles are deemed unfit to be on German roads and will have to be trailered out of the country at great expense, with hefty fines as souvenirs; the tally is nearing $7,000. There is a possibility a set of more normal-looking, roadtrip-proof "transport" tires and wheels, along with a less aggressive suspension setting would have spared the convoy from any run-in with the authorities to begin with — and with the kind of strictness that can be expected from German road police, we would perhaps have seen this coming. At the time of writing, the car guys are hoping for local enthusiasts to assist them, but the odds of getting out scot-free aren't great.