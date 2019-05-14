Michael Schumacher documentary is in the works

A documentary chronicling Formula One legend Michael Schumacher is in the works and will be released Dec. 5 in Europe. The film, "Schumacher," is being made to tell the racing driver's story.
Schumacher is widely regarded as the greatest Formula One driver of all time with his seven world championships. He raced from 1991 to 2006, and then again from 2010 to 2012. His early years were spent at Benetton before he joined Ferrari for the majority of his career. The last few seasons were spent with Mercedes-Benz.
Unfortunately, just a year after walking away from the sport, he suffered a head injury while skiing. The injury left him in an induced coma, from which he is still recovering. Schumacher has not been seen in public and will reportedly not be seen in this film, but it will feature interviews with his family, including his wife, Corinna. Never-before-seen archival footage will also be featured. However, his current health condition will not be addressed. In nearly six years since the accident, Schumacher's recovery has been handled quietly. Neither family nor friends have made public comments concerning his condition.
A trailer is set to be shown in Cannes at the Marché du Film event that begins May 14 and goes until May 23. Schumacher turned 50 years old this year, and this will also be the 25th anniversary of his first World Championship victory with Benetton.
It's unclear when and where folks in the U.S. will be able to watch the film, but an American release is expected shortly after Europe — early 2020 is the target for now.
Schumacher is widely regarded as the greatest Formula One driver of all time with his seven world championships. He raced from 1991 to 2006, and then again from 2010 to 2012. His early years were spent at Benetton before he joined Ferrari for the majority of his career. The last few seasons were spent with Mercedes-Benz.
Unfortunately, just a year after walking away from the sport, he suffered a head injury while skiing. The injury left him in an induced coma, from which he is still recovering. Schumacher has not been seen in public and will reportedly not be seen in this film, but it will feature interviews with his family, including his wife, Corinna. Never-before-seen archival footage will also be featured. However, his current health condition will not be addressed. In nearly six years since the accident, Schumacher's recovery has been handled quietly. Neither family nor friends have made public comments concerning his condition.
A trailer is set to be shown in Cannes at the Marché du Film event that begins May 14 and goes until May 23. Schumacher turned 50 years old this year, and this will also be the 25th anniversary of his first World Championship victory with Benetton.
It's unclear when and where folks in the U.S. will be able to watch the film, but an American release is expected shortly after Europe — early 2020 is the target for now.