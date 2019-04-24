VW ID. R's Nürburgring EV record attempt is aimed at Thursday

In the recently released video, Volkswagen showed us how it was preparing the Pikes Peak famous ID.R electric racer for a Nürburgring EV record lap attempt. It turns out the VW special's Green Hell outing is at hand, as Volkswagen has already brought the car to the 'Ring.
The ID.R isn't exactly running in the same guise on the Nordschleife as at Pikes Peak, and its new look was unveiled today near the track. The battery package has been optimized for the event, and there's a "completely new" aerodynamic package on the car, according to Volkswagen. "Last year, the many-cornered hill-climb track and the thin air at Pikes Peak demanded maximum downforce," said technical director François-Xavier Demaison. "On the Nordschleife lap, the ID. R will reach an average speed of more than 180 km/h (112 mph) — with a top speed on the straight of up to 270 km/h (168 mph). We have therefore developed a completely new aerodynamic package with DRS (Drag Reduction System), known from Formula 1, as well as optimized the energy management, which controls the power output of the two electric motors and energy recovery under braking."
The time to beat for a non-series, non-road-legal EV is 6:45.90, achieved with the NIO EP9.
The overall record is 5:19.54, held by the Porsche 919 Hybrid EVO.
The first Nürburgring tests for the ID.R took place today, and Volkswagen's team will head out for the record attempt tomorrow morning, German time. The characteristic "Eifelwetter," Eifel mountain region weather, is tricky, and it's not uncommon for parts of the track to be soaking wet when others remain bone dry — so here's hoping that today's downpours will not be repeated tomorrow when Romain Dumas takes the ID. R's wheel. With numerous endurance racing wins at the legendary German track, Dumas is no stranger to the Nürburgring, but he's still been hammering away at a VW simulator "countless times" — and so can motorsport fans, as VW has made the simulator available for online gamers.
