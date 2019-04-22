Tour Arch Motorcycle and Keanu Reeves' bike collection

GQ recently caught up with actor, director, producer, musician, motorcycle company co-founder, and overall cool famous guy Keanu Reeves as part of a series called "Collected." The YouTube show explores various types of collections, such as De'Aaron Fox's shoes, Lenny Kravitz's pop culture artifacts, or Reeves' motorcycles. The shoot took place at the Arch Motorcycle shop in Hawthrone, California, where he explained how he got into motorcycles in the first place.
Reeves hails from Toronto, and when he was growing up, he was captivated by motorcycle clubs that came out to play in the summer. He didn't actually learn to ride, however, until he was an actor. Reeves says he rode his first bike in Munich, Germany, when a woman let him try out her enduro. When he returned home, then Los Angeles, he picked up his first motorcycle. In the video, he shows off the second bike he owned, a 1973 Norton Commando 850 Mk2A.
Reeves also discusses some of the films in which he has ridden motorcycles. He got on two wheels in the 1996 film "Chain Reaction," the 1991 film "My Own Private Idaho," and in "John Wick: Chapter 3."
One of the most interesting portions of the video is when he arrives at Ducati. It's the exact motorcycle that was used in "The Matrix Reloaded," a specially painted green 2003 Ducati 998. Check out the rest of the video to get a glimpse of the Arch Motorcycle facilities, and to hear how he first met Gard Hollinger, the other co-founder of Arch.
