L.A. might join NYC in introducing congestion fees to quell traffic

According to The New York Times, a plan to charge drivers $10-30, depending on the vehicle, to enter Manhattan below 60th Street could come as soon as April, the same day the new state budget is due. It would become the first U.S. city to charge such a fee, following in the footsteps of London, Milan and Stockholm, global cities that have had varying levels of success with similar charges. A new report from the Los Angeles Times suggests L.A. could potentially follow in NYC's path.
The two cities could not be more different when it comes to transportation. Whereas NYC has one of the largest public transportation systems in the world (albeit a crumbling one), L.A. has barely any, restricted to buses and a few trains. Whereas Manhattan is a dense, centralized city, L.A. is widespread and sprawling. In short, L.A. relies on the automobile far more than NYC, even with the thousands of commuters who flood the island on a daily basis. So before something like this could be enacted in L.A., it requires heavy analysis of how it could affect its citizens.
The Southern California Association of Governments released its first report on the topic today, and it focuses on a very small — but extremely popular — portion of the city. The study looked at a 4.3-mile area of Santa Monica and its surroundings above the 10 highway and west of the 405. Beaches, the Santa Monica pier, and high-profile shopping centers make it one of the most frequented areas in the city.
A $4 fee to enter this area could potentially reduce traffic delays and miles driven there by approximately 20 percent. This would correspond with an estimated 9 percent increase in transit usage, a 7 percent increase in bike riding, and a 7 percent increase in walking.
L.A. would toll people using the same methods suggested in NYC: toll transponders such as Fastrak and license plate scanners and readers. Those who enter, leave, and enter again in a day would only be charged once. Furthermore, residents would only pay 40 cents, while low-income commuters could potentially receive a 50 percent discount.
This is in its early stages. The LAT says L.A. would still need to find an agency to determine pricing, change state laws to allow tolls on "surface streets," and gather much more data from the public. The lack of alternative transportation methods would be a major issue, as well.
"This isn't a proposal; it's a model," Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin said in the article. "As models go, this probably has as much chance of flying as a model airplane."
For more information about the study and its complicated road to reality, read the full Los Angeles Times piece.