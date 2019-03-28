Hyundai to show Sonata 1.6 Turbo, new N Performance parts in Seoul

Hyundai says it will unveil its all-new 180-horsepower Sonata 1.6 Turbo at the Seoul Motor Show, which starts today for press days. Also planned for reveal in Seoul is the range of new N Performance parts, set for release in late 2019.
Hyundai recently teased its redesigned 2020 Sonata, showing a sportback-influenced sedan that is slightly larger than its predecessor. The 1.6 Turbo version relies on an efficient Smart Stream T-GDi intercooled engine, which employs a twin-scroll turbocharger and can be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission to maximize the smooth and effect throttle response.
We're also told the new variant will feature what Hyundai calls its first "Parametric Jewel" grille, a wide design, with air ducts beneath the headlights to channel air through the bumper and across the face of the wheel to reduce drag. In back is a wing-shaped rear spoiler to add stability at higher speeds, plus an exclusive rear bumper and twin-tip exhaust. Keep your eyes peeled for an Autoblog First Drive review of the new Sonata, coming soon.
As for the new N Performance components, the first batch will be specifically for the Veloster N. Fittingly, Hyundai will bring a Veloster N to its stand in Seoul, finished in matte gray with a yellow front splitter and side mirror covers, equipped with 45 customizable parts. They include 14 driving performance components like lightweight forged wheels, larger brake calipers and brake pads, and performance suspension, and 11 exterior style add-ons such as carbon-fiber side-skirts, diffusers and rear wing spoilers. They'll show off more high-end interior N parts, too, like Alcantara and carbon-fiber materials embedded into parts including the steering wheel, headliner and dashboard.
Hyundai says it's using knowledge gained from developing its N line of performance models to create the range of parts but keep them at an "accessible" price.
