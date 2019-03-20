Toyota C-HR gets new base trim that's about $1,400 cheaper

Toyota has announced pricing and trim levels for the 2019 C-HR crossover. A rather substantial price drop for the cheapest C-HR is at hand: while the 2018 C-HR started at $23,410 for the XLE trim, the new base C-HR, the LE starts from $20,995 excluding destination fees, or $22,090 with them.
Earlier, Toyota only offered the C-HR with two trim levels, the XLE and XLE Premium, but the latter has now been removed, and there are three versions. The LE's introduction means a touch of de-contenting, as the base model is offered with 17-inch steel wheels and a plastic steering wheel. While there are LED DRLs, the headlights are halogen. Still, even the LE gets the 8-inch touchscreen that is Apple CarPlay compatible, and dynamic radar cruise control. As well as the DRCC, all models get Toyota's Safety Sense suite that includes collision avoidance systems such as automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection and steering-assisting lane keeper.
Above the LE is the XLE, as earlier, and it now gets convenience features such as push-button start and auto-folding mirrors, and safety features like blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. Inside, there's piano black trim, and leather on the steering wheel. The new top-of-the-range model is the fully loaded Limited, which comes with foglights, rain sensing wipers, partial or full leather and the Entune Audio Plus setup that is optional for the XLE. There's an Entune Premium Audio option for the Limited. The XLE even gets a price bump for 2019, as it now costs $24,125 with delivery instead of the earlier $23,460 of 2018. The now-gone XLE Premium used to cost $25,310, and the 2019 Limited sets you back $27,145 with delivery.
Outside, the exterior detailing has been slightly honed for 2019, and there's a new Blue Flame exterior color, pictured above. Correspondingly, the Radiant Green Mica has been dropped. And as earlier, the C-HR can be specified with a black or white contrasting roof. The 144-hp powertrain continues, but the CVT 'box has been updated for better acceleration and fuel economy and to lessen cabin noise, says Toyota; EPA ratings, however, remain unchanged at 27 city, 31 highway and 29 combined mpg. No AWD is offered for the crossover.
Earlier, Toyota only offered the C-HR with two trim levels, the XLE and XLE Premium, but the latter has now been removed, and there are three versions. The LE's introduction means a touch of de-contenting, as the base model is offered with 17-inch steel wheels and a plastic steering wheel. While there are LED DRLs, the headlights are halogen. Still, even the LE gets the 8-inch touchscreen that is Apple CarPlay compatible, and dynamic radar cruise control. As well as the DRCC, all models get Toyota's Safety Sense suite that includes collision avoidance systems such as automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection and steering-assisting lane keeper.
Above the LE is the XLE, as earlier, and it now gets convenience features such as push-button start and auto-folding mirrors, and safety features like blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. Inside, there's piano black trim, and leather on the steering wheel. The new top-of-the-range model is the fully loaded Limited, which comes with foglights, rain sensing wipers, partial or full leather and the Entune Audio Plus setup that is optional for the XLE. There's an Entune Premium Audio option for the Limited. The XLE even gets a price bump for 2019, as it now costs $24,125 with delivery instead of the earlier $23,460 of 2018. The now-gone XLE Premium used to cost $25,310, and the 2019 Limited sets you back $27,145 with delivery.
Outside, the exterior detailing has been slightly honed for 2019, and there's a new Blue Flame exterior color, pictured above. Correspondingly, the Radiant Green Mica has been dropped. And as earlier, the C-HR can be specified with a black or white contrasting roof. The 144-hp powertrain continues, but the CVT 'box has been updated for better acceleration and fuel economy and to lessen cabin noise, says Toyota; EPA ratings, however, remain unchanged at 27 city, 31 highway and 29 combined mpg. No AWD is offered for the crossover.