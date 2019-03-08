Brembo turned its Geneva Motor Show stand into an art gallery

Like McDonald's, Ferrari, Cincinatti's baseball team, and Coca-Cola, Brembo is heavily associated with red. It's more than just a color on a brake caliper, it's a measure of brand recognition. Inspired to think outside the box, however, Brembo decided to display its brakes in an assortment of artistic designs.
At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Brembo's stand looked more like an art gallery than an auto parts shop. The surprise display was meant to serve as a reminder that Brembo is not only known for offering high performance but offers leading design, as well.
To be clear, Brembo does offer other colors on its production calipers. A rainbow, in fact, of blue, green, black, chrome, yellow, and more. But in Geneva, it showed designs that go far beyond a single color code.
Some of the designs included camouflage, argyle, animal print, or a plant print. Others took more artistic forms, including a tattoo sketch, a fluorescent drawing inspired by the '90s, geometric shapes inspired by the '70s, and a Keith Haring print inspired by street culture.
Brembo makes it clear these will not make it into production, and are just examples of the different themes the calipers can take on. That doesn't mean customizers couldn't make them, though.
