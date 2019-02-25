Lexus reaches 10 million sales since its inception 30 years ago

Almost immediately after Matt Farah's famed second-generation LS400 became the million-mile Lexus, the Japanese luxury brand is celebrating another major milestone: Lexus has now sold 10 million vehicles globally.
The Toyota luxury division, whose first car debuted 30 years ago at the 1989 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, famously pursued "perfection" when it came to build quality and ownership experience. The smooth, V8-engined LS400 was quickly followed by smaller additions to the lineup, and in the time Lexus has been around, it has sold a wide range of vehicles, from the Camry-related ES line and Land Cruiser-related SUVs to the LFA supercar.
While the LS was sold in Japan as the Toyota Celsior, the ES as the Toyota Windom and the IS as the Toyota Altezza, not all Lexus models have had a Toyota-badged equivalent, and as Japan-market Lexus sales officially began in 2005, the corresponding Toyota model lines were ended and succeeded by their Lexus counterparts.
With the RX400h SUV, Lexus introduced its first hybrid model in 2005. Since then, Lexus says it's sold 1.45 million hybrid vehicles, and it currently has 11 hybrid models on offer around the world. With 698,330 global vehicle sales in 2018 constituted a 4.5 percent increase from 2017, hybrid sales jumped nearly 20 percent for Lexus in that time. 2018 marked the company's best-ever global sales.
Related Video:
The Toyota luxury division, whose first car debuted 30 years ago at the 1989 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, famously pursued "perfection" when it came to build quality and ownership experience. The smooth, V8-engined LS400 was quickly followed by smaller additions to the lineup, and in the time Lexus has been around, it has sold a wide range of vehicles, from the Camry-related ES line and Land Cruiser-related SUVs to the LFA supercar.
While the LS was sold in Japan as the Toyota Celsior, the ES as the Toyota Windom and the IS as the Toyota Altezza, not all Lexus models have had a Toyota-badged equivalent, and as Japan-market Lexus sales officially began in 2005, the corresponding Toyota model lines were ended and succeeded by their Lexus counterparts.
With the RX400h SUV, Lexus introduced its first hybrid model in 2005. Since then, Lexus says it's sold 1.45 million hybrid vehicles, and it currently has 11 hybrid models on offer around the world. With 698,330 global vehicle sales in 2018 constituted a 4.5 percent increase from 2017, hybrid sales jumped nearly 20 percent for Lexus in that time. 2018 marked the company's best-ever global sales.
Related Video: