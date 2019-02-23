Junkyard Gem: 1988 Dodge Daytona

The K-platform-based Dodge Daytona/Chrysler Laser sold pretty well during the 1980s, though sales dropped off as the 1990s dawned (even with the introduction of the mighty IROC Daytona). These days, I still see some Daytonas and Lasers during my junkyard visits, but most of them are the turbocharged versions (some Shelby, some not) that held their value a bit longer. Today, we'll look at a humble naturally-aspirated 1988 Daytona that clearly spent many years bleaching in the California sun and growing moss on its flanks.
Cars that sit immobile outdoors in coastal California tend to get this combination of moss-and-lichens on the shaded parts and burned-off paint on the sun-exposed parts.
Judging from all the pine needles, I'd say this car got parked for good about a decade ago.
It managed to get close to 150,000 miles before that time, though.
This is the 2.5-liter version of Chrysler's Trans Four engine, rated at 96 horsepower in 1988. The 2.2/2.5 stayed in production into 1995, at which point it was replaced by the Neon engine.
The manual transmission was cheaper in 1988, so most of these cars had them.
CD players were available in Dodges in 1988, but they were so expensive and theft-prone that most car shoppers went for cassette, or just AM/FM. This car has the snazzy Infinity system.
Built in Michigan, sold in Ohio near the Honda plant, and will be crushed near San Francisco. After that, its metal will be shipped to China — probably — via the Port of Oakland.
$346 less than the Mustang LX hatchback!
