Our 4 favorite products for those in the ride-sharing business

The smallest amenities can have an impact on your driver rating

Feb 8th 2019 at 5:35PM
Check out these products every driver needs when hauling passengers.

1. Welcome your guests with this informative backseat headrest display card.

Headrest display
Rideshare driver sign
Purchase on Amazon here - $10.97

2. Fill this organizer with the essentials that your riders may want or need.

Organizer
Cornucopia Brands back seat organizer
Purchase on Amazon here - $8.99

3. Protects your car from passengers who may have had too much to drink.

Vomit bag
HealQu disposable vomit bags
Purchase on Amazon here - Starting at $10.99

4. This 4-in-1 multi-USB cable allows all of your passengers to charge their devices at one time.

charger
Kingback multi-charging cable
Purchase on Amazon here - $10.99


