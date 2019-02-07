Top 3 automotive Amazon Lightning deals for Feb. 7

Check out the best automotive Amazon Lightning Deals for the morning of Feb. 7.
If you're in the market, jump on these quick! They'll only last a few hours.
BASAF Car Jump Starter
Purchase on Amazon here - $67.99 (51% off)
ROYAMY Car Trash Can w/ Lid
Purchase on Amazon here - $14.39 (20% off)
ANCEL AD410 Enhanced OBD II Vehicle Code Reader
Purchase on Amazon here - $32.36 (41% off)
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
If you're in the market, jump on these quick! They'll only last a few hours.
1. This portable battery pack could get you out of a bind if you can't find someone to give you a jump. It features a two-year warranty, eight intelligent safety functions, and quick-charge technology. It can even charge your phone!
BASAF Car Jump Starter
Purchase on Amazon here - $67.99 (51% off)
2. Somehow, trash always seems to slowly pile up in the car. We use trash cans in our homes, so why not our vehicles? This premium quality leakproof trash bag has a lid with a velcro seal to make sure your garbage doesn't get strewn about if you have to hit a hard stop.
ROYAMY Car Trash Can w/ Lid
Purchase on Amazon here - $14.39 (20% off)
3. Everyone should have a solid OBD II reader in their life. This tool can help you determine why that check engine light has been hanging around for the past few weeks. It works with most vehicles sold in the United States after 1996 and can even provide full, printable diagnostic reports.
ANCEL AD410 Enhanced OBD II Vehicle Code Reader
Purchase on Amazon here - $32.36 (41% off)
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.