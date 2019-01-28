Man clings to hood at 70 mph in latest road rage incident

A week after video surfaced of a man smashing a woman's windshield with his fist , we have a new entrant in jaw-dropping incidents of road rage. This one comes from Massachusetts, where motorists captured cell-phone video footage of a man clinging to the hood of a white Infiniti QX70 at high speeds in traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike.The would-be stunt double is 65-year-old Richard Kamrowski, who had gotten into a minor side-swipe accident on Saturday with Mark Fitzgerald, 37. The two had pulled over to exchange information when things apparently got heated and Fitzgerald began to drive away. So, naturally, Kamrowski jumped on the hood."I though he was gonna run over me," Kamrowski told reporters, adding that he repeatedly pleaded with Fitzgerald to stop. Instead, video footage suggests Fitzgerald gunned the gas, reportedly hitting speeds of up to 70 mph.Boston CBS affiliate WBZ-TV reports that another motorist was able to box in Fitzgerald against a media wall, then got out of his car pointing a handgun at him until police arrived. Kamrowski told reporters he hung on for survival for at least three miles and somehow managed to dial 911 while riding on the hood.Both men were arrested.

Fitzgerald was released on $500 bail after not guilty pleas to charges including assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 were entered on his behalf.

Kamrowski was released on his own recognizance after not guilty pleas to charges including malicious destruction of a motor vehicle were entered on his behalf. Kamrowski, who had grabbed a metal water bottle out of Fitzgerald's car, used it to smash his windshield.



Lawyers for each man said the other man was the aggressor.