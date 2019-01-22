Here's your chance to drive an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Oscar Mayer is starting a nationwide search for the next Wienermobile driver, formerly known as a "hotdogger" to the company. So, if you ever wanted to get behind the wheel of the famous hot dog-shaped vehicle, now's your chance to get that application into Oscar Mayer.
The hot dog enthusiast they're looking for is a college graduate with an "outgoing, creative, friendly and enthusiastic" personality. You get to be the true face of Oscar Mayer in this role, representing the brand at every level. Opportunities abound for things like radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, military visits and charity functions.
On top of all the great hot dog clothing you're sure to acquire, the company car has to be the biggest benefit of them all. Everywhere you drive people will point and smile, and probably laugh, too. Oscar Mayer says you'll be traveling coast-to-coast in the Wienermobile, so get ready to see a whole lot of the country while you're on the job. Unfortunately, the position is only for one year of Wienermobile driving, so your hot dog promoting days will eventually come to an end.
There are six total Wienermobiles prowling the country right now, each one of them measuring 27 feet in length. For those applying, we'll give you a leg up on Wienermobile history — the first was created in 1936 by Carl Mayer himself. Applications are accepted until January 31, so get on it if you want to be the next hotdogger.
