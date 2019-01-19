Nissan NV300 cargo van remixed into woodworking shop

Vans have long served as a way to escape the confines of society and live a fun, no-strings life. But they're equally as good at serving as a mobile work space with the expanded opportunity of doing business off-site. This new Nissan NV300 Concept explores the latter purpose with a tidy woodworking shop packed into the versatile guts of today's cargo vans.
Unveiled at the 2019 Brussels Motor Show, the concept was developed with British design firm Studio Hardie and is yet another example of the numerous ways Nissan's vans can be outfitted. In the past, we've seen a Cummins-powered off-road cargo van, an all-electric mobile office , a taxi and a giant bbq. The newest example appeals to people who like to work with their hands, decked out in full woodshop garb.
A woodsman's workspace is nothing without power tools, so Nissan integrated a weather-resistant portable battery unit called Nissan Energy ROAM with a storage capacity of 700 Wh. Although it doesn't sound like much, it can supply 1 kW of power maximum, which is more than enough for basic plug-in equipment. It can also be charged on the go via solar panels that are attached to the roof of the van. Nissan says these ROAM packs, which recycle old Nissan Leaf batteries, support their push for sustainability and will be available in Europe starting spring of 2019.
Inside, the concept is supplied with nearly everything but the wood. The rear doors have pegs and slots for holding tools and power cords. The driver-side wall has numerous bins and storage solutions, as well as a full desk with LED lighting and a touchscreen computer for project planning. The back wall has a massive cork board and filing solutions for any paperwork. The passenger-side wall, which maintains the sliding side door, has a bench, an even bigger peg wall, and more space for tool storage and organization. Making things easy to move around, Nissan installed a centered swivel stool that can slide the length of the rear cargo space on rails.
This is just a concept, so there are no plans to bring a van to production in this exact form. However, it's great inspiration for what buyers of the NV200 or NV300 could do with their vehicles.
