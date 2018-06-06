Nissan NV300 and e-NV200 camper vans debut at Madrid Motor Show

We're big fans of camper vans here at Autoblog, particularly forbidden fruit like the Volkswagen California. Maybe it's a wave of nostalgia coming back, but vans are cool and you won't convince us otherwise. That's why we're so excited about this pair of concepts from the 2018 Madrid Motor Show in Spain: the Nissan NV300 Camper and all-electric e-NV200 camper. The best part is, both are going into production, at least in Spain.
There's little info beyond the images, but the pair look pretty cool with their Volkswagen-inspired two-tone paint scheme. Other than the paint, visual changes include painted steel wheels and white decals along the bottom. Both are fitted with bike racks, roll-out shades and pop-up roof tents. Inside, both vans have a small kitchenette that includes a refrigerator, sink, range and dining table. There is room for two beds, one in the roof and one down below. Both vans have heating.
Power for the e-NV200 is stored in a 40 kWh battery pack. It's good for about 124 miles of range, but your mileage may vary. The NV300 is powered by a 1.6-liter turbo diesel, an engine we don't get here in the U.S. Both can be ordered from Spanish Nissan dealers now, and with any luck the rest of the world will eventually get them too.
