Watch dashcam video of driving car crushed by highway sign

Australia is known for danger lurking around every corner, but until now, street signs have not been on the list of things to watch out for. A woman driving a Hyundai Santa Fe suffered minor neck injuries when a massive freeway sign randomly dropped from its post and smashed the SUV.
According to a report from 9 News, the accident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on the Tullamarine Highway in Melbourne, Victoria. Dashcam footage captured the shocking event and shows the sign tip forward and crash to the pavement. The sign fell just in front of the car before tumbling across the top of it, destroying multiple parts of the vehicle. Fortunately, the 53-year-old driver suffered only minor neck injuries and was treated at Royal Melbourne Hospital.
An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the sign to fall, but according to the report, it was bolted and welded. As a preventative measure, authorities are looking into other signs that were fixed in a similar way.
