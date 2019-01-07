Spot all the famous TV and movie cars in this Walmart ad

Pick a movie car. Any movie car. There's a good chance it's featured in this Walmart ad, titled "Famous Cars."
We can't imagine this ad campaign was cheap to churn out: The vehicles seen in this 90-second clip that advertises online ordering and pickup range from the fantastical (Batman Tumbler, Cinderella pumpkin) to the comic ("Dumb & Dumber" dog grooming van, National Lampoon Family Truckster) with a TV classic such as "Knight Rider's" KITT thrown in for good measure. The Bumblebee is the series-correct, Beetle-based Transformer seen in the new movie, and it seems to have enough room up front for some groceries.
Cartoon vehicles like the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine and the Flintstones, uh, car also appear, and both the "Jurassic Park" Explorer (missing the T-Rex scene's glass roof) and the "Ghostbusters" Ecto-1 are shown with some of their movie occupants. Some of the vehicles are probably pure CGI, and some are likely to be painstakingly re-created movie fan project cars, hired for the occasion.
What's missing, then? No "Starsky & Hutch" Torino, no General Lee, no Bullitt Mustang. Stephen King's Christine was probably deemed not family-friendly enough, even if it's just as autonomous as KITT. Still, we're happy to see a BTTF DeLorean, complete with 2015-spec flying conversion and folding wheels. And eagle-eyed viewers can spot Walmart founder Sam Walton's 1979 Ford pickup at the end — a fitting Easter egg.
