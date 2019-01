'Transformers' Bumblebee Camaros to be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson

Paging all "Transformers" movie fans: GM is putting the ultimate "Transformers" collection up for sale at the 2019 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction . Four Bumblebee Camaros are set to move across the stage in Scottsdale. They've all appeared in the films and will be auctioned as a package deal. A price estimate is not provided, possibly because it's near impossible to judge interest in such an auction.The first and second Bumblebee Camaros are 2010 model year cars . These two (and the others) have V8 engines and automatic transmissions. This first car (with the gaudy wheels) was actually in two movies: "Transformers" and also, "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen." It was modified for the second film for an updated look. Next up is the second 2010 car that was featured in "Transformers: Dark of the Moon." This one is a bit more aggressive in style with the big wing and tall hood.We're most interested in the third car to be auctioned, mostly due to its concept-car looks. Everything is smoothed out and streamlined with this 2013 vehicle, setting it apart from practically all other Camaros out there. It appeared in "Transformers: Age of Extinction." Finally, the fourth Camaro in the set is a 2016 model, meaning it shares a whole lot with the current Camaro. The massive all-black grille on the new SS has been a hot topic of conversation lately (much of it negative) and this Bumblebee previewed it for the movie "Transformers: The Last Knight." This one certainly has the busiest styling of the group, verging on overwrought and messy.One factoid that'll most likely turn off a whole bunch of folks is that all these are being sold on a scrap title. They will not be street legal, which means they're pretty much just fancy ornaments for a collection at this point. The law will most likely look the other way if you pop out for a spin up and down Woodward Avenue at the Dream Cruise , but that'll probably be your only chance to drive them on the street. Your money will be going to a good cause for this auction, though. The hammer price is set to be donated to Operation Homefront , a nonprofit organization that aids veterans. All four of them will travel across the stage on Jan. 19.