Bumblebee returns as a VW Beetle in new Transformers movie trailer

The Transformers return to theaters this December 21 with "Bumblebee," a smaller, more tender flick compared to the exhausting bedlam the series grew into by the time of "Transformers: The Last Knight." Paramount just released a trailer of the most personable Autobot in the tale of his recent history on Earth, and it appears we'll learn how Bumblebee went from pugnacious World War II Jeep-like soldier to a derelict runaway in his 1980's cartoon form of a Volkswagen Beetle Set in 1987 on the California coast 20 years before the first Michael Bay film, Hailee Steinfeld plays Charlie Watson — a female, far less frantic, and mechanically-inclined Sam Witwicky. She meets Bumblebee the same way Witwicky did, while looking for her first car. The trailer doesn't explain how a teenager living in a very nice house with an ocean view and a Discovery Channel garage, and no adults anywhere, ends up with a clapped-out 1967 Beetle for her first car. But alas, we digress. Bumblebee can't speak in this movie — as with the first film — so expect a lot of cassette tape action and some Rick Astley.The pair will take on at least two foes, the first being John Cena as Agent Burns of Sector 7, the 100-year-old secret government agency overseeing alien encounters and alien technology. The other foe flies in the guise of the Decepticon Starscream, who also returns in a form closer to his first-generation shape; that's an F-15 Eagle in the cartoon, although he looks more like an F-4 Phantom in the trailer. The movie's IMDb page credits actors as Optimus Prime and Barricade, so expect some cameos for flavor.After canceling a seventh Transformers movie, industry reports say Paramount's working on a franchise reboot that will create a shared universe of Hasbro toys — imagine the Transformers mingling with G.I. Joe, M.A.S.K., Micronauts, Rom, and Visionaries. Before that happens, a successful Bumblebee movie could permit the current Transformers universe to tell a few more lucrative stories before lights-out. If it bombs, well, the Allspark was pretty much dead on that world anyway.