VW Christmas card could preview I.D. beach buggy EV

We're already excited about the launch of the retro-futuristic Volkswagen I.D. Buzz, a sort of electric rebirth of the classic Microbus using the German automaker's new modular electric platform. We're convinced we'll eventually see the return of the Beetle — for which VW recently pulled the plug on life support — in some fashion as an EV in VW's I.D. lineup. It appears that there may be another retro-inspired I.D. car in our future, if this report from Autocar is to be believed, showing what appears to be an electric interpretation of the Meyers Manx dune buggy on a VW Christmas card.
The silhouetted, topless vehicle is pictured cruising in the moonlight with Santa at the wheel. We can see soft curves, a free-standing windshield and big, knobby tires pushed out to the very corners of the little two-seater. A little flag flies off the whip antenna at the rear of the car.
Autocar says VW's I.D. beach buggy is currently being pieced together at the automaker's R&D center in Braunschweig, Germany, with a possible debut in March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show. While production seems like a longshot, the report claims the buggy is under "active consideration" as a third retro-inspired car to be built on the MEB platform, the other throwbacks being the I.D. Buzz and a Beetle-inspired five-door hatchback. Fingers crossed.
Related Video:
The silhouetted, topless vehicle is pictured cruising in the moonlight with Santa at the wheel. We can see soft curves, a free-standing windshield and big, knobby tires pushed out to the very corners of the little two-seater. A little flag flies off the whip antenna at the rear of the car.
Autocar says VW's I.D. beach buggy is currently being pieced together at the automaker's R&D center in Braunschweig, Germany, with a possible debut in March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show. While production seems like a longshot, the report claims the buggy is under "active consideration" as a third retro-inspired car to be built on the MEB platform, the other throwbacks being the I.D. Buzz and a Beetle-inspired five-door hatchback. Fingers crossed.
Related Video: