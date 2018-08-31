Koenigsegg Agera successor could be named ... Ragnarok?

Koenigsegg has already given the very Nordic names Thor and Väder to its final two examples of its outgoing Agera RS supercar, so why not double down on that lineage and name the successor Ragnarok, after the violent Norse armageddon?
That's the name The Supercar Blog, citing an unnamed source "close to Koenigsegg," reports is likely to be used for the car replacing the Agera, which will be revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. We saw this mythical supercar teased in a silhouette sketch that shows a large rear wing and diffuser, and founder Christian von Koenigsegg said the car will be "more capable than the Agera RS," which produces 1,160 horsepower from its twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8.
Separately, a rumor from the McLaren Life forum suggests the upcoming speed demon will offer 1,440 horsepower, some hybridization, a higher engine redline of 9,000 rpm and a target weight of less than 1,200 kg (about 2,645 pounds). By comparison, the all-carbon-fiber Agera RS Gryphon does 1,360 hp and weighs 3,075 pounds. The name Ragnarok has also floated around on that forum for a couple months as a possible name.
Should we take these rumors seriously? Who knows. But it's fun to speculate. Last fall, you'll recall, the Agera RS set a record for highest average top speed of 277.87 mph in the Nevada desert, and the chase is on for the holy grail of a 300-mph hypercar.
For reference's sake, the opening events of Ragnarok from "The Norse Myths" reads like so: "First of all Midgard" — that's the world inhabited by man — "will be wrenched and racked by wars for three winters. Fathers will slaughter sons; brothers will be drenched in one another's blood. Mothers will desert their menfolk and seduce their own sons; brothers will bed with sisters." You get the idea.
Those unpleasantries aside, it's certainly fun to imagine a "Mad Max"-style dystopian movie called "War of the Supercars" starring a Koenigsegg Ragnarok.
Related Video:
That's the name The Supercar Blog, citing an unnamed source "close to Koenigsegg," reports is likely to be used for the car replacing the Agera, which will be revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. We saw this mythical supercar teased in a silhouette sketch that shows a large rear wing and diffuser, and founder Christian von Koenigsegg said the car will be "more capable than the Agera RS," which produces 1,160 horsepower from its twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8.
Separately, a rumor from the McLaren Life forum suggests the upcoming speed demon will offer 1,440 horsepower, some hybridization, a higher engine redline of 9,000 rpm and a target weight of less than 1,200 kg (about 2,645 pounds). By comparison, the all-carbon-fiber Agera RS Gryphon does 1,360 hp and weighs 3,075 pounds. The name Ragnarok has also floated around on that forum for a couple months as a possible name.
Should we take these rumors seriously? Who knows. But it's fun to speculate. Last fall, you'll recall, the Agera RS set a record for highest average top speed of 277.87 mph in the Nevada desert, and the chase is on for the holy grail of a 300-mph hypercar.
For reference's sake, the opening events of Ragnarok from "The Norse Myths" reads like so: "First of all Midgard" — that's the world inhabited by man — "will be wrenched and racked by wars for three winters. Fathers will slaughter sons; brothers will be drenched in one another's blood. Mothers will desert their menfolk and seduce their own sons; brothers will bed with sisters." You get the idea.
Those unpleasantries aside, it's certainly fun to imagine a "Mad Max"-style dystopian movie called "War of the Supercars" starring a Koenigsegg Ragnarok.
Related Video: