What's it like to drive 284 mph? Ride along in a Koenigsegg Agera RS and find out

You know in the car commercials where the fine print reads, "Do not attempt: professional driver on a closed course?" This is that. Back in November, we told you about a Koenigsegg Agera RS, driven by factory driver Niklas Lilja, that hit a VBOX-verified average top speed of 277.87 miles per hour on a closed-off stretch of Nevada highway outside of Pahrump.Now Koenigsegg has released a new video of the drive, above. It's the closest any of us will get to the driver's seat of a Koenigsegg, or to nearly 300 mph in a car. The latest video gives you Lilja's POV and lets you watch him do his thing. In our item in November, we had video from the passenger's seat, which gives a bit of a better view of the road. That appears below.In one direction, the Agera RS hit 284.55 mph; in the other, 272 mph. The official top speed of 277.87 is the average between the two runs.It sounds even more impressive when you do the metric conversion: 447.19 kph for the average, and 457.94 on the fastest run.The Agera RS also logged the record for 0-249-0 mph (that is, 0-400-0 kph), going there and back in 33.29 seconds.But wait, there's more. It also logged the fastest-ever average speed over a kilometer on a public road, at 276.9 mph; and over a mile, at 276.36 mph.And it attained the record highest speed ever reached on a public road, which was the 284.55 mph of the first run.Koenigsegg says at one point, Lilja and the car were traveling at 416 feet per second. Speed per second is a unit of measurement usually reserved for spacecraft.