One-off Koenigsegg Agera RS Gryphon supercar crashes again

Swedish outlet Teknikens Varld reports the crash happened last week after the Agera RS crashed into a ditch in a rural area near the National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) headquarters where Koenigsegg test-drives its cars. It confirms it's the same vehicle that crashed in May 2017 after the driver lost control of it on the wet track.
According to The Drive, it's an Agera RS Gryphon, an all-carbon fiber, 3,075-pound beast with 24-karat gold leaf trim that does a ridiculous 1,360 horsepower and 1,011 pound-feet of torque. It was originally built for U.S. car collector Manny Khoshbin before it wrecked last year shortly before delivery.
The Swedish supercar maker reportedly set to work on a replacement Gryphon following that wreck while pledging to repair the crashed model for use as a factory test and demonstration car.
It's not clear what caused the most recent crash. The reader who submitted the photo said it was clear from skid marks the car had been on both sides of the road. It also wasn't clear whether the driver suffered any injuries.
Teknikens Varld says it's believed to be the first time the repaired car had been driven in the open since the 2017 crash.
The Agera RS is the world's fastest production car.
