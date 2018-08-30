Roush supercharges the Mustang to 710 horsepower

Roush is readying its most powerful Mustang offering to date. Starting Saturday, Sept. 1, customers can pre-order the 2019 Roush Stage 3 Mustang, complete with 710 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque.
The RS3 Mustang utilizes a new "Phase 1" TVS R2650 supercharger, which is based on Eaton's R2650 rotating assembly and improved with a new front inlet. Compared to the previous, 2015-introduced car and its R2300 blower, the Mustang can coax an extra 40 horsepower from its 5.0-liter Coyote engine thanks to the improved supercharger. Just as a reminder, a stock Mustang GT has 460 horsepower; the Stage 3 gives the car 250 extra ponies. That's about a Focus ST's worth.
The Roush RS3 setup also includes suspension improvements such as new performance coilovers, and the car can also be specified with three-way adjustable ones. Combine with new 20-inch cast aluminum wheels shod with 275/35R20 tires, and the RS3 reportedly reaches 1.07g on the skidpad. There's the R8 aero kit to help distinguish the RS3 from other souped-up Mustangs, and the car also gets a sport interior package. Roush also offers an optional active exhaust package, which can be adjusted via smartphone or tablet app.
On top of the price of a stock 5.0-liter Mustang, the RS3 package will start from $22,925, and it'll be backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. We would probably also budget for some extra rear tires. The official launch date is Oct. 1, but pre-orders start Sept. 1.
Related Video:
The RS3 Mustang utilizes a new "Phase 1" TVS R2650 supercharger, which is based on Eaton's R2650 rotating assembly and improved with a new front inlet. Compared to the previous, 2015-introduced car and its R2300 blower, the Mustang can coax an extra 40 horsepower from its 5.0-liter Coyote engine thanks to the improved supercharger. Just as a reminder, a stock Mustang GT has 460 horsepower; the Stage 3 gives the car 250 extra ponies. That's about a Focus ST's worth.
The Roush RS3 setup also includes suspension improvements such as new performance coilovers, and the car can also be specified with three-way adjustable ones. Combine with new 20-inch cast aluminum wheels shod with 275/35R20 tires, and the RS3 reportedly reaches 1.07g on the skidpad. There's the R8 aero kit to help distinguish the RS3 from other souped-up Mustangs, and the car also gets a sport interior package. Roush also offers an optional active exhaust package, which can be adjusted via smartphone or tablet app.
On top of the price of a stock 5.0-liter Mustang, the RS3 package will start from $22,925, and it'll be backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. We would probably also budget for some extra rear tires. The official launch date is Oct. 1, but pre-orders start Sept. 1.
Related Video: