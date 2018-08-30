Official

Roush supercharges the Mustang to 710 horsepower

2019 Roush RS3 can be pre-ordered starting Sept. 1

Aug 30th 2018 at 7:20PM
Roush is readying its most powerful Mustang offering to date. Starting Saturday, Sept. 1, customers can pre-order the 2019 Roush Stage 3 Mustang, complete with 710 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque.

The RS3 Mustang utilizes a new "Phase 1" TVS R2650 supercharger, which is based on Eaton's R2650 rotating assembly and improved with a new front inlet. Compared to the previous, 2015-introduced car and its R2300 blower, the Mustang can coax an extra 40 horsepower from its 5.0-liter Coyote engine thanks to the improved supercharger. Just as a reminder, a stock Mustang GT has 460 horsepower; the Stage 3 gives the car 250 extra ponies. That's about a Focus ST's worth.

The Roush RS3 setup also includes suspension improvements such as new performance coilovers, and the car can also be specified with three-way adjustable ones. Combine with new 20-inch cast aluminum wheels shod with 275/35R20 tires, and the RS3 reportedly reaches 1.07g on the skidpad. There's the R8 aero kit to help distinguish the RS3 from other souped-up Mustangs, and the car also gets a sport interior package. Roush also offers an optional active exhaust package, which can be adjusted via smartphone or tablet app.

On top of the price of a stock 5.0-liter Mustang, the RS3 package will start from $22,925, and it'll be backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. We would probably also budget for some extra rear tires. The official launch date is Oct. 1, but pre-orders start Sept. 1.

Related Video:

  • Image Credit: Roush Performance
Aftermarket Ford Coupe Performance 2019 roush rs3 mustang ford mustang mustang official roush performance roush rs3
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X