166,000 North American Nissans recalled for ignition switch issue

It's Nissan's turn to recall vehicles over a possibly problematic ignition switch. Unlike with General Motors, though, the recall doesn't concern millions of vehicles; the current tally is about 166,000 vehicles in North America, with 153,000 of those in the United States and 13,000 in Canada.
The recall covers certain 2017-2018 Juke, Frontier, Sentra, Versa, Versa Note, NV, NV200 and taxicab models, and in Canada the recall has to do with 2017-2018 Frontier, Micra and Versa Note models and 2017 Sentra, NV200, NV1500, NV2500 and NV3500 models.
The fault concerns a spring in the mechanical key ignition system, which can cause the key to move from "ON" position to "ACC" while driving. This can shut off the engine and also shut power from the airbag system — which can lead to a worst-case scenario where the vehicle crashes without the airbags functioning. As a result, Nissan is requesting drivers to immediately remove all additional keys and keychains from the ignition key ring so that there is no extra weight on the key. Starting in September, Nissan will inspect the ignition switches on affected vehicles and replace them if needed. So far, Nissan USA is not aware of any ignition switch-related accidents.
Related Video:
The recall covers certain 2017-2018 Juke, Frontier, Sentra, Versa, Versa Note, NV, NV200 and taxicab models, and in Canada the recall has to do with 2017-2018 Frontier, Micra and Versa Note models and 2017 Sentra, NV200, NV1500, NV2500 and NV3500 models.
The fault concerns a spring in the mechanical key ignition system, which can cause the key to move from "ON" position to "ACC" while driving. This can shut off the engine and also shut power from the airbag system — which can lead to a worst-case scenario where the vehicle crashes without the airbags functioning. As a result, Nissan is requesting drivers to immediately remove all additional keys and keychains from the ignition key ring so that there is no extra weight on the key. Starting in September, Nissan will inspect the ignition switches on affected vehicles and replace them if needed. So far, Nissan USA is not aware of any ignition switch-related accidents.
Related Video: