Tesla reworked 86 percent of Model 3s to reach production target

Tesla had to rework over 4,300 of the 5,000 Model 3s it built during the last week of June, according to documents attained by Business Insider

This means that Tesla had a first pass yield (FPY) rate of about 14 percent as it reached its production goal of building 5,000 cars in a week. The FPY is the rate at which cars make it through the manufacturing process without requiring rework after the fact.

In general, the automotive industry accomplishes a 65-80 percent rate according to manufacturing expert and Harbour Consulting President, Ron Harbour. This puts production of Tesla's Model 3 at least 51 percent off the pace of most other automotive plants for now.

On average, Tesla spent 37 minutes repairing each car needing fixes. What those exact repairs consisted of are still unknown, but Tesla stated that rework includes minor issues and not necessarily major overhauls.

BI also stated that the most common reason for a car needing reworking was because of a "failed manual task." Various cosmetic issues were the result of these failures, one

It's not all bad news for Tesla though. Even with the low first pass yield rate, it says the number of labor hours per Model 3 produced has decreased by nearly 30 percent since last quarter. Elon Musk says his figure of making 5,000 cars a week was met several times in July as well.

Over a month has gone by since these figures were reported for the last week of June, so the current rate could be different. We reached out to Tesla for further information about more current production yield, but Tesla declined to comment.



Related video: