Watch the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport rally concept at Rallye Deutschland

Recently, Porsche quietly teased a rally version of its Cayman GT4 Clubsport it built to gauge interest at a WRC event in Germany. The tweet from Porsche Motorsport contained pictures of the car being worked on, but didn't say if the car would actually go for a spin. Well, the event happened, Porsche showed up, and Pikes Peak record holder Romain Dumas drove the snot out of the car.
Take a look at the video above to see the Cayman GT4 Clubsport rally car in action. Make sure to turn up your speakers, too. Porsche also provided a set of its own photos from the event:
For the race, Porsche took the rally lights off the hood, and gave the car a full livery. It has the same 385-horsepower, 3.8-liter flat-six engine driving the rear wheels, but the rally version also has underbody protection, as well as energy-absorbing foam used in the WRC mounted in the doors.
Porsche says the reception to the car was positive, but the automaker hasn't committed to building it. Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Porsche's vice president of motorsport and GT cars, said, "Based on the feedback and the interest from potential customers, we will then decide by the end of the year whether we'll develop in the mid-term a competition car for near-standard rallying based on a future Porsche model."
Fingers crossed.
