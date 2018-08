Watch the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport rally concept at Rallye Deutschland

Recently, Porsche quietly teased a rally version of its Cayman GT4 Clubsport it built to gauge interest at a WRC event in Germany. The tweet from Porsche Motorsport contained pictures of the car being worked on, but didn't say if the car would actually go for a spin. Well, the event happened, Porsche showed up, and Pikes Peak record holder Romain Dumas drove the snot out of the car.Take a look at the video above to see the Cayman GT4 Clubsport rally car in action. Make sure to turn up your speakers, too. Porsche also provided a set of its own photos from the event:

For the race, Porsche took the rally lights off the hood, and gave the car a full livery. It has the same 385-horsepower, 3.8-liter flat-six engine driving the rear wheels, but the rally version also has underbody protection, as well as energy-absorbing foam used in the WRC mounted in the doors.Porsche says the reception to the car was positive, but the automaker hasn't committed to building it. Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Porsche's vice president of motorsport and GT cars, said , "Based on the feedback and the interest from potential customers, we will then decide by the end of the year whether we'll develop in the mid-term a competition car for near-standard rallying based on a future Porsche model."Fingers crossed.