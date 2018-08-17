Transform any bike into an electric bike

Transcript: The Geoorbital wheel is an all-electric front wheel replacement that snaps onto any bike. It takes 60 seconds to make the switch from a traditional bike to an electric bike. Powered by a 500w brushless DC motor and Panasonic 36v lithium-ion battery. It lasts 30 miles on a single charge, or up to 50 miles when using pedal-assistance. For additional range, riders can swap out the battery pack. The GeoOrbital wheel can even increase your acceleration speed. It's also filled with a hi-density foam making it flat-proof. Retail price is $995. Learn more at geoo.com
