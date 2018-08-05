This 4 person off-road bicycle makes camping 100 times more fun

For when you just don't feel close enough on family bike rides

Aug 5th 2018 at 4:57PM
The $3,149 Gran Tour by Berg Is a 4 person off-road bicycle designed to hold two adults and two children.

Transcript: The Gran Tour by Berg is a 4 person off-road bicycle designed to hold two adults and two children. By adding the attachment option you can take one more child with you. It can carry a combined weight of 770 lbs. The 500w e-motor gives power support when pedaling. The lithium-ion battery has a 12 mile action radius and lasts 2 to 3 hours. The price is $3,149. Learn more here.

