Pagani Zonda R used as wall art in $8 million Miami condo

Breath a sigh of relief. It's not actually a Zonda R. According to Companc, it's a copy of a car he owns. "I would never condemn Black Minion to being locked in a living room," he said in an Instagram post. "Race cars are for driving." Only 15 Zonda Rs were ever made, each powered by 740 horsepower Mercedes-Benz 6.0-liter V12, a version of the engine from the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR. The track-only Zonda R has a top speed of 218 mph and can hit 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds.
There is a lot of talk about the Zonda that I have in my house. First of all, it's not my Zonda Revolution Black Minion. This is just a work of art. Structurally will never be able to receive an engine or the entire mechanical part. I would never condemn Black Minion to being locked in a living room. Race cars are for driving 😈🌚. Se hablo mucho del Zonda que tengo en mi casa . Primero que todo, no es mi Zonda Revolucion Black Minion . Esto es solamente una obra de arte. Estructuralmente jamas va a poder recibir un motor o toda la parte mecanica . Jamas condenaria a Black Minion a estar encerrado en un living. Los autos de carrera son para manejar😈🌚. #darkminion #blackminion #pagani #carbonfiber #rideordie #miami #paganizonda #zondar
According to Curbed, the Zonda R copy was placed in the 4,200 square-foot condo by Artefacto Home Staging. A crane was used to hoist the car into the building. It's held in place by an aluminum and carbon-fiber stand.
Related Video: