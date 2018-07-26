Pagani Zonda R used as wall art in $8 million Miami condo

There is a lot of talk about the Zonda that I have in my house. First of all, it's not my Zonda Revolution Black Minion. This is just a work of art. Structurally will never be able to receive an engine or the entire mechanical part. I would never condemn Black Minion to being locked in a living room. Race cars are for driving 😈🌚. Se hablo mucho del Zonda que tengo en mi casa . Primero que todo, no es mi Zonda Revolucion Black Minion . Esto es solamente una obra de arte. Estructuralmente jamas va a poder recibir un motor o toda la parte mecanica . Jamas condenaria a Black Minion a estar encerrado en un living. Los autos de carrera son para manejar😈🌚. #darkminion #blackminion #pagani #carbonfiber #rideordie #miami #paganizonda #zondar

A post shared by Pablo Perez Companc (@pperezc) on May 17, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT