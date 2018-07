Pagani Zonda R used as wall art in $8 million Miami condo

Car enthusiasts can be a weird bunch, especially when it comes to design and taste. We hang posters and pictures on walls and stick models and toy cars on shelves. Given enough money and space, the wall art would become larger and more elaborate. Just take a look at Argentine race car driver Pablo Pérez Companc's $8 million Miami condo. He decided to use a Pagani Zonda R as a room divider. You can see more photos of the apartment here Breath a sigh of relief. It's not actually a Zonda R. According to Companc, it's a copy of a car he owns. "I would never condemn Black Minion to being locked in a living room," he said in an Instagram post. "Race cars are for driving." Only 15 Zonda Rs were ever made, each powered by 740 horsepower Mercedes-Benz 6.0-liter V12, a version of the engine from the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR. The track-only Zonda R has a top speed of 218 mph and can hit 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. According to Curbed , the Zonda R copy was placed in the 4,200 square-foot condo by Artefacto Home Staging. A crane was used to hoist the car into the building. It's held in place by an aluminum and carbon-fiber stand.