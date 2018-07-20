Volkswagen releases Pikes Peak onboard footage from I.D. R

About a month ago, Romain Dumas broke the Pikes Peak hillclimb record in the Volkswagen I.D. R prototype specially crafted for the purpose. The record time sliced just under eight minutes, clocking in at 7 minutes and 57.148 seconds. Ever since, we've wondered what it looked like in the VW's cockpit – and now there's onboard video, released by Volkswagen Motorsport today.
It's not just eerie electric motor whine you hear in the clip, as there's some excited commentary running parallel to the clip, as well as the helicopter cam offering another view to the track. But it's Dumas's view we'd love to see, through the letterbox windshield, as he wrestles the 680-horsepower race car's super-brainy, F1 style steering wheel; now it's a peek inside the Pikes Peak car's cabin, with the scenery speeding by.
And as the clip is dedicated to offering "all angles" of the record run, the onboard video is pushed aside at the three-and-a-half minute mark, which is sort of a shame. But still, the video is still a good short documentary of what a record run up the mountain looks like. It's 156 corners of hard driving, and the 12.42 miles have never flown by so quickly.
