Pacific Coast Highway reopening after landslide; Dream Drive follows

The Pacific Coast Highway, also known as State Route 1 and California Highway 1, suffered a significant mudslide last year, and the road has been partially blocked ever since, meaning tourists as well as locals have had to turn around instead of enjoying the scenic road in its entirety. (At least, those tourists who are not plunging off its cliffs and wrecking on the beach below.) Now, finally, repairs have been completed, the road is reopening at 11 a.m. Friday, July 20, and they're celebrating with a party.
Over 8 million tons of land slid to the ocean in Big Sur in May 2017, covering a stretch of the famed road. Initial plans included clearing the highway, which would reportedly have cost some $40 million, but in the end a new section of road was built on top of the duckbill-shaped landslide at a cost of $54 million. It's not like the road hasn't suffered before, but the 2017 event was unprecedented in its scale. Luckily, no one was injured, as earlier problems from heavy rain had closed the road at the time. But the big "Arleen's Slide" aka the Mud Creed Slide just finished it all off, creating 15 more acres of coastline with one fell swoop.
To celebrate the road's return to service, there will be a Dream Drive event set up as a collaboration between Caltrans and Visit California, and there's a cool twist to it: The drive will feature a car or a motorcycle from every year of the road's history, dating all the way back to 1934. To top it off, there will be a car show at Morro Bay. The Dream Drive will take place Aug. 9, and you can learn more about it at VisitCalifornia.com's Big Sur page.
