Mercedes-AMG aims Electric Silver Arrow at Pebble Beach

Last week, Mercedes-AMG released dramatically lit teaser photos of an upcoming, extremely streamlined concept car. Now, some more info is coming out, and the concept will have an official unveiling at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in late August.
The still mostly disguised concept bears the name Aesthetics Progressive Luxury, and it will function as a halo concept for the new EQ electric brand. While it might bring to mind Batmobiles from 1990s blockbuster movies, the true inspiration for the single-seater streamliner stems from 1930s speed record cars. Those reached speeds of nearly 270 mph 80 years ago, in the hands of racing driver Rudolf Caracciola. The concept's in-house working name also tips its hat to those days, as it has reportedly been called the Electric Silver Arrow, according to Ward's Auto.
Ward's also says there will be a new electric drivetrain for the design concept, for example surpassing the capabilities of the SLS E-Cell. The 2013 E-Cell produced a total power output of 740 horsepower with its four electric motors, using a 60kWh lithium-ion battery.
While the Aesthetics Progressive Luxury is unlikely to be turned into a series production model, it will showcase both the design aspirations and powertrain capabilities of future EQ cars. Ten EQ models will be launched by 2022, and Daimler is certain to up the ante of electric performance cars to make EQ stand out.
Related Video:
The still mostly disguised concept bears the name Aesthetics Progressive Luxury, and it will function as a halo concept for the new EQ electric brand. While it might bring to mind Batmobiles from 1990s blockbuster movies, the true inspiration for the single-seater streamliner stems from 1930s speed record cars. Those reached speeds of nearly 270 mph 80 years ago, in the hands of racing driver Rudolf Caracciola. The concept's in-house working name also tips its hat to those days, as it has reportedly been called the Electric Silver Arrow, according to Ward's Auto.
Ward's also says there will be a new electric drivetrain for the design concept, for example surpassing the capabilities of the SLS E-Cell. The 2013 E-Cell produced a total power output of 740 horsepower with its four electric motors, using a 60kWh lithium-ion battery.
While the Aesthetics Progressive Luxury is unlikely to be turned into a series production model, it will showcase both the design aspirations and powertrain capabilities of future EQ cars. Ten EQ models will be launched by 2022, and Daimler is certain to up the ante of electric performance cars to make EQ stand out.
Related Video: