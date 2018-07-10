Bubba Watson's golf cart hovercraft

They designed this golf cart hovercraft with the help of Neoteric Hovercraft. Bubba Watson's cart was built around Neoteric Hovercraft's Hovertrek model. The craft goes up to 45 mph. It's gasoline powered and can last 3.4 hours on a single tank. The unique design allows it to handle grass, sand and water. It's able to hold up to two golfers and two caddies. The BM1 has a price tag of $58,000.
