Fighting pollution with vertical gardens on highway pillars

The Via Verde project is funded by multiple private-sector investors. The aim is to improve air quality, lower noise pollution, beautify the dull grey highway, and lower stress. The plants get water from rain and grow in 100% recycled textiles instead of dirt.
Mexico City is home to 22 million people. The air quality is the worst in all of Latin America, and in the top 15 worst in the world. The Via Verde highway project seems like a good-looking step in the right direction. Green with envy? Share if you wanna follow Mexico's lead.
Learn more at viaverde.com.mx
