2019 Chevy Silverado price rises or drops depending on trim

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado is cheaper than the truck it replaces. Then again, it's also more expensive. OK, let us explain.
According to Chevrolet, the completely redesigned Silverado's starting price decreases by $400 for the Work Truck trim. It's price of $31,290 includes a rather hefty $1,495 shipping charge. Chevrolet also notes the volume-selling Silverado LT, the fourth rung in the Silverado's eight-trim ladder, sees a decrease of $700. It starts at $39,890 and is the first trim to come standard with Chevy's new 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, as well as an 8-speed automatic, active fuel management and active aero grille shutters. The Work Truck, Custom and Custom Trail Boss trucks come standard with a 4.3-liter V6. You can see a more in-depth look of the 2019 Silverado's trim-engine breakdown below.
The savings stop there, however, as the Silverado's upper trim levels go up in price. That's not surprising, and almost reasonable given the extra equipment and enhanced engineering for 2019. The Silverado LTZ goes up to $45,990, which is a $700 increase. The top-of-the-line 2019 Silverado High Country starts at $55,990, which is an $1,000 increase.
Both of those trims come standard with a 5.3-liter V8 paired to an 8-speed automatic and GM's new Dynamic Fuel Management, which we highlighted back in May. The High Country also comes standard with more equipment for 2019, adding standard blind-spot warning, a power-operated tailgate, extra LED exterior lighting and dual exhausts.
Chevrolet also announced that the Z71 Off-road Equipment package will be available on all models. It includes off-road-tuned Rancho twin-tube shocks, hill-descent control, a two-speed transfer case, an automatic locking diff, skid plates, a heavy-duty air filter, special 18-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, and dual exhaust for V8-powered models.
The 2019 Silverado is expected at dealers next fall. You can expect our first driving impressions in August.
