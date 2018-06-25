Auctions

Dodge's final Viper and Demon join stage in a million-dollar auction

The entire proceeds go to charity

Jun 25th 2018 at 12:05PM
This past weekend, one of the ultimate auction double headers went under the hammer in Uncasville, Conn. The last Dodge Viper was paired with the last Dodge Demon, together with related memorabilia, resulting in a million-dollar hammer price.

The winning $1 million bid will benefit the United Way charity in its entirety; the 10 percent buyer's fee will go directly to the American Heart Association, stated Barrett-Jackson, the auctioning company. The 1,485-horsepower auction was dubbed "The Ultimate Last Chance," and both of the cars on the stage were painted in the same Viper Red shade.


"We know the power of the Dodge Viper and Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to put a smile on people's faces; we're smiling today because we know the power of this donation to the United Way," said FCA's Steve Beahm. "These particular vehicles mark the end of their eras as the last vehicles of their kind to be built; it's rare to have just one such vehicle cross the auction block, much less a pair at the same time."

