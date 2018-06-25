Dodge's final Viper and Demon join stage in a million-dollar auction

The winning $1 million bid will benefit the United Way charity in its entirety; the 10 percent buyer's fee will go directly to the American Heart Association, stated Barrett-Jackson, the auctioning company. The 1,485-horsepower auction was dubbed "The Ultimate Last Chance," and both of the cars on the stage were painted in the same Viper Red shade.
The final production 2017 Dodge Viper & 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT® Demon SOLD at @Barrett_Jackson for 1 million dollars. 100% of the proceeds benefit the @UnitedWay. pic.twitter.com/0hImrcXdEc— Dodge (@Dodge) June 23, 2018
"We know the power of the Dodge Viper and Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to put a smile on people's faces; we're smiling today because we know the power of this donation to the United Way," said FCA's Steve Beahm. "These particular vehicles mark the end of their eras as the last vehicles of their kind to be built; it's rare to have just one such vehicle cross the auction block, much less a pair at the same time."
Related Video: