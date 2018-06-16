Green

First dual-motor Tesla Model 3 rolls off new line at Fremont factory

0-60 in 3.5 seconds,155 MPH top speed, and 310 miles of range

Jun 16th 2018 at 6:37PM
If you've been waiting patiently in line for a brand-new dual-motor Tesla Model 3, we have good news. Elon Musk just tweeted a picture of the very first Performance version of Tesla's smallest electric sedan rolling off the line. The bright red EV sports 20-inch wheels, red brake calipers, and a white interior. The production milestone is actually a bit ahead of schedule; Musk tweeted back in May that dual-motor Model 3s weren't expected until July.



The Performance model, which is separate from other dual-motor Model 3s, starts at $78,000 and gets specially selected motors front and rear for all-wheel drive. Musk previously quoted a 3.5-second 0-60 time, a 155 mile-per-hour top speed, and 310 miles of range. According to Musk, it'll "beat anything in its class on the track."

It's also noteworthy that the new version of the Model 3 is rolling down a new, third assembly line for the Model 3 at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California. That means production capacity has increased and Tesla ought to be closer than ever to meeting its goal of 5,000 Model 3 sedans per month.

Related Video:
  • News Source: Elon Musk via Twitter
Green Plants/Manufacturing Tesla Sedan Electric Luxury Performance assembly line elon musk tesla model 3 tesla model 3 dual motor tesla model 3 performance
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X