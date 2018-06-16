First dual-motor Tesla Model 3 rolls off new line at Fremont factory

Amazing work by Tesla team. Built entire new general assembly line in 3 weeks w minimal resources. Love u guys so much! Pic of 1st Model 3 dual motor performance coming off the line ... pic.twitter.com/Xr55P3fmGd— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2018
The Performance model, which is separate from other dual-motor Model 3s, starts at $78,000 and gets specially selected motors front and rear for all-wheel drive. Musk previously quoted a 3.5-second 0-60 time, a 155 mile-per-hour top speed, and 310 miles of range. According to Musk, it'll "beat anything in its class on the track."
It's also noteworthy that the new version of the Model 3 is rolling down a new, third assembly line for the Model 3 at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California. That means production capacity has increased and Tesla ought to be closer than ever to meeting its goal of 5,000 Model 3 sedans per month.
