2019 Mercedes-AMG SLC43 gets a nice power boost

Mercedes has a lot of sweet new toys to play with right now, from the new G-Wagen to the AMG GT four-door, but it hasn't forgotten about its other toys, including one of its oldest. It announced some minor updates for its SLC-Class roadster for 2019, a car that hasn't seen a complete redesign since 2012 . The standard SLC300 gets some new standalone options, such as ambient lighting, blind spot monitoring, and an analog dash clock, but the SLC43 gets the good stuff. It gets a power boost.The 2019 Mercedes-AMG SLC43 now makes 385 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged V6. That's an increase of 23 horsepower over last year's model. This also helps bring it closer to the old V8-powered version . No torque changes were mentioned, so the engine likely still makes 384 pound-feet of torque or thereabouts. In addition to the healthy power boost, the SLC43 also gets standard dual-zone automatic climate control and LED headlights with adaptive high beams.Pricing for the little Mercedes roadster has not been announced. Odds are that the pricing won't change much from the $49,395 for the SLC300 and $62,345 for the SLC43. Availability hasn't been revealed either. But it's safe to say the updated models will appear on lots by the end of the year.