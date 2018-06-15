2019 Mercedes-AMG SLC43 gets a nice power boost

Mercedes has a lot of sweet new toys to play with right now, from the new G-Wagen to the AMG GT four-door, but it hasn't forgotten about its other toys, including one of its oldest. It announced some minor updates for its SLC-Class roadster for 2019, a car that hasn't seen a complete redesign since 2012. The standard SLC300 gets some new standalone options, such as ambient lighting, blind spot monitoring, and an analog dash clock, but the SLC43 gets the good stuff. It gets a power boost.
The 2019 Mercedes-AMG SLC43 now makes 385 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged V6. That's an increase of 23 horsepower over last year's model. This also helps bring it closer to the old V8-powered version. No torque changes were mentioned, so the engine likely still makes 384 pound-feet of torque or thereabouts. In addition to the healthy power boost, the SLC43 also gets standard dual-zone automatic climate control and LED headlights with adaptive high beams.
Pricing for the little Mercedes roadster has not been announced. Odds are that the pricing won't change much from the $49,395 for the SLC300 and $62,345 for the SLC43. Availability hasn't been revealed either. But it's safe to say the updated models will appear on lots by the end of the year.
