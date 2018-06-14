Fifth Gear returns after multi-year hiatus

Did some filming yesterday for a new series of ... @FifthGearTV!! Yes, after a three year break we're back for more in September.— Tiff Needell (@tiff_tv) June 14, 2018
The news was revealed by Fifth Gear, and classic Top Gear, host Tiff Needell, who said on Twitter that he just finished up some filming for the new season. He also revealed a few other tidbits in other tweets.
We were both smoking tyres yesterday ... https://t.co/TthoG8fziy— Tiff Needell (@tiff_tv) June 14, 2018
The show will apparently feature some drifting (obligatory for a car TV show), and another ex-Fifth Gear host and racing driver Jason Plato was around for the antics. British fans of the show will be able to see the new season of the show on Quest TV. American fans will likely have to find other workarounds. No season premiere dates were given, though.
Related Video: